Guardiola hails incredible campaign

Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola hailed his side's Champions League group-stage campaign as "incredible" in the wake of Wednesday's 2-0 win at Dinamo Zagreb.

The victory was the German champions' fifth in six group games and was sealed by two second-half goals from Robert Lewandowski who took his tally for this season's tournament to seven.

Substitute Thomas Muller missed a late penalty, but it was another accomplished display from Bayern and a positive response to seeing their unbeaten start to the domestic season ended by Borussia Monchengladbach.

"I would like to pay a huge compliment to my team for an incredible group-stage campaign," said Guardiola who secured his 100th win in charge of Bayern.

"Dinamo started differently than they did in Munich and it took us some time to adapt.

"They had chances, but in the second half we were better."

Guardiola was also quick to praise goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, who made his first Champions League start in place of the rested Manuel Neuer.

The 27-year-old produced an impressive overall performance and made a crucial save from the lively El Arabi Hilal Soudani just before Lewandowski scored Bayern's opener.

"He did very well," said Guardiola.

"His one-on-one save was brilliant and I'm very pleased with him."

Dinamo Zagreb coach Zoran Mamic, meanwhile, identified the predatory Lewandowski as the main difference between the two sides and felt that their record of five defeats from six group games was a little harsh.

"I congratulate Bayern on a well-deserved victory," he said.

"I am sorry that we didn't score, we had our chances.

"But, they have 'killer' Robert Lewandowski.

"We played well over the campaign, but it is the results which will be remembered and that's something we need to work on.

"This team have got potential and I am sure we will make progress in the future."