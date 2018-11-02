Guardiola keen to keep Diaz at City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is desperate for Brahim Diaz to sign a new deal with the club, but understands he may lose the teenage attacker.

Diaz scored a brace to lead City to a 2-0 win over Fulham in the EFL Cup on Thursday.

The 19-year-old has only made three appearances this season – all in cup competitions – and is out of contract in June.

Guardiola said the Premier League champions were eager to keep Diaz, but added the decision was in the hands of the Spain youth international.

"He knows the desire we want for all young players. They know how we want to protect them. He understands the way we want to play. We want him," he told a news conference.

"But it doesn't depend on us. It is the desire of them. We insist we want him, but it's the agent, him, family, they decide."

I always wondered how it would sound having my name chanted from the stands after scoring a goal. Now I have done it. Twice. And it’s unreal. Thank you for all your messages! On to the next round! November 1, 2018

Diaz's goals against Fulham were his first for the club and his contract situation has sparked reported interest from Real Madrid.

Guardiola praised the teenager for his performance, as well as his contributions in training.

"Playing in the top teams is not easy for young players, but he showed his qualities again. His training is always incredible and he's really appreciated by all of us," he said.

"He played well against Oxford [United] in the previous round. Everyone here is ready to play in the first team, otherwise he wouldn't be here."