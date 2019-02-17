Guardiola lauds Silva's 'incredible' FA Cup performance

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola lauded David Silva for playing "like Phil Foden" during the 4-1 victory over Newport County in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Premier League champions failed to find the net throughout the first half at Rodney Parade as the fourth-tier hosts initially frustrated their more fancied opposition.

Leroy Sane broke the resistance in the 51st minute, while England youth international Foden scored a brace - either side of Padraig Amond's reply for Newport - and Riyad Mahrez was also on target.

Veteran midfielder Silva, one of many City regulars who started in south Wales, completed 82 minutes in difficult conditions and earned praise for his professionalism.

"Incredible," Guardiola told reporters when asked to describe the World Cup winner's performance.

"[He is] 33 years old, fights, wins duels. Really, really good.

"David is a fantastic player. He played here at a League Two club like an 18-year-old, like Phil Foden."

City's hard-earned progression to the quarter-finals keeps them in hunt for four trophies at home and abroad.

They visit Schalke in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday before a date with Chelsea in the EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium four days later.