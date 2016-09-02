Guardiola leaves Toure out of Champions League squad

Yaya Toure has been left out of Manchester City's squad for the Champions League group stage, a further indication he remains out of favour with Pep Guardiola.

The Ivorian worked under Guardiola at Barcelona earlier in his career, but was not a guaranteed starter.

Guardiola has already sent the likes of Joe Hart, Samir Nasri, Wilfried Bony and Eliaquim Mangala out on loan as he shakes things up at the Etihad Stadium.

Toure remained at the club following the closure of the transfer window, although he is yet to play a single minute in the league this season.

The 33-year-old did complete 90 minutes in the second leg of the Champions League play-off win over Steaua Bucharest, but will not feature in the group stages after it was confirmed on Friday he had been left out of the 21-man party.

New arrivals Claudio Bravo, John Stones, Ilkay Gundogan, Leroy Sane and Nolito have all been included as City prepare to face Barcelona, Borussia Monchengladbach and Celtic in Group C.