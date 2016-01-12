Guardiola in no rush to make Premier League move

Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola says it could be two years until he moves to the Premier League.

Guardiola last month confirmed he would leave Bayern when his contract expires at the end of this season and he subsequently announced that his desire to work in England's top flight is behind the decision.

Several leading club have been tipped to move for Guardiola, with Manchester City viewed as the front-runners to have the 44-year-old in place for the start of the 2016-17 season, due in part to his close relationship with City director of football Txiki Begiristain.

But the former Barcelona boss told a news conference that his move to the Premier League does not necessarily have to come next season.

"When I sign a contract I will announce it immediately," he said. "Maybe it will be two years until I will coach a team in England."

"I am very happy about my experience in Munich. I am working until my last second here.

"After that I will go home and wait to see if it is possible to move to England or not. If it's not, then I won't."

Following his celebrated tenure at Barcelona, Guardiola enjoyed a one-year sabbatical from football before taking up the reins at Bayern for the 2013-14 season.