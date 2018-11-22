Guardiola: Premier League has improved me as a manager

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes he has improved as a coach since arriving in the Premier League.

Guardiola took charge of City in 2016 after enjoying success at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The 47-year-old led City to the Premier League title in a record-breaking 2017-18 season, while they top the table this campaign.

Guardiola said learning about the challenges in England had improved him as a manager.

"I am a better manager than I was in Germany, and I am a better manager now than I was in Barcelona by far, just for the fact of being there," he said on Wednesday, via Sky Sports.

"Now, I feel being here I am a better manager too because I learned to handle this incredible league in many circumstances.

"We are doing a job, everybody around the world is watching us, and it is fantastic."