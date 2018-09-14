Guardiola rejects De Bruyne release-clause talk

Pep Guardiola has moved to clarify reports Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has a €250million release clause in his contract with the Premier League champions.

De Bruyne extended his terms at the Etihad Stadium last season, penning a bumper deal that runs until June 2023.

In an interview with former Real Madrid forward Jorge Valdano, head coach and sporting director for Movistar+ in Spain, Guardiola discussed the Belgium midfielder's valuation on the back of inspiring City to Premier League and EFL Cup glory in 2017-18.

"He's an incredible boy. The clause is €250m. I'm sorry, he's not for sale," he was quoted as saying.

Speaking at a news conference to preview Saturday's Premier League game against Fulham, Guardiola explained he was simply stating he would reject a hypothetical €250m bid.

"No, I don't know what his release clause is. Jorge Valdano asked whether I would sell him for €250million and I said 'no'," he said.

"It's my personal opinion. Here in England there are not release clauses, you have to negotiate with the club.

"I don't think [he has a release clause]."

De Bruyne is currently sidelined and not expected to return to action until November after suffering lateral knee ligament damage, but Guardiola is pleased with his current progress.

"He's progressing well, he's not fit for [Saturday against Fulham] but he's progressing well," he added.

"The physios and doctors tell me he's getting better so hopefully from the perspective of two-and-a-half to three months out he is doing well."