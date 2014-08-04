Guardiola rejects talk of Boateng departure

Reports in Spain on Monday had suggested that World Cup-winning defender Boateng is a top target for Barca as they look to strengthen their back-line following the retirement of captain Carles Puyol.

However, Guardiola has no intention of allowing the 25-year-old Germany star to join the Bayern coach's former club.

"I do not know what the media say," he said at a media conference ahead of Bayern's clash with an MLS All-Star team in Portland.

"I only know that Jerome Boateng will be a Bayern player next season, 100 per cent."

Since joining Bayern from Manchester City in 2011, Boateng has won eight trophies, including two Bundesliga titles and the 2013 UEFA Champions League.

The former Hamburg man made 25 top-flight appearances for Bayern in Guardiola's first season in charge, and was an ever-present for Germany in their successful World Cup campaign in Brazil.