Guardiola: Silva signing would be my silver lining

Pep Guardiola says he will "so happy" when David Silva eventually puts pen to paper on a new Manchester City contract.

Silva has been in talks over a fresh deal at the Etihad Stadium, with his current agreement set to expire at the end of next season.

The Spain international, who joined City from Valencia in 2010, spoke last month of his desire to make it a decade in Manchester and to achieve the ambition of winning the Champions League with the club.

There have been no updates on the situation since, but Guardiola is determined to keep hold of one of his most prized assets.

"What I like the most... he's a bit serious, shy, how competitive he is. [He's] aggressive in winning duels, more about technique. I admire him a lot," said the City boss.

"He's perfect for Spanish football, but here when it's tough conditions... like [Joe] Hart, Yaya [Toure], [Vincent] Kompany, he's a real legend for this club. What he's done will be in the books in the future.

7 - David Silva has made 7 assists in 11 Premier League appearances this term, as many as he did in the whole of 2016/17 (34 apps). Gift.November 5, 2017

"I hope he'll continue for the next years.

"He'll be important, especially in the bad moments. I put a lot of attention on how players react in bad moments.

"David will always be there and that's so important. We need players who've played here for a long time.

"When he can finally sign the contract we'll be so happy."

Guardiola continued: "When you talk courage, the guy who jumps, makes tackles, when there are troubles they want the ball.

"He looks skinny and doesn't run too much but he's never injured and every three games he's there, he's ready. That's a strong line. He's ready after a defeat.

"Last season and this season he's been important. I like guys who are like this, but I like guys who are not afraid to play and with David you have that a lot."

Silva has helped City into a five-point lead at the Premier League summit, with Guardiola's side having the added comfort of a game in hand over nearest rivals Manchester United.