Guardiola wary of Costa and Pedro

Pep Guardiola has warned Manchester City of the threat posed by Diego Costa and Pedro when Chelsea visit the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Guardiola managed Pedro at Barcelona and also faced former Atletico Madrid striker Costa during his time at Camp Nou.

And he knows both men will present a significant barrier to City maintaining their unbeaten home record in the Premier League this season.

He said of Costa: "He’s a top player. He made an amazing season at Atletico and then came here. He's a top player.

"He is a top scorer and has good movement when he runs in behind."

Of Pedro, he added: "I hope Pedro doesn't perform well.

"I have to thank him, he made me a better manager. He works great between the lines, near the box he's a killer. He is one of the quickest players when it's time to shoot."

Guardiola also had words of praise for Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, who has overcome a slow start to lead the London club to the top of the table.

"Conte is without doubt one of the best coaches in the world right now," he said.

"It’s the first time we are going to face each other. It's good to play against him. He did an exceptional job in Turin [with Juventus]. He is a contender to win the Premier League from the beginning and now maybe more than before.

"I have spoken to him once or twice - but what I saw on the bench was him as a player. He was a good player."

Guardiola, whose side are third, a point behind Chelsea heading into the weekend, will have an even stronger squad to work with in January when Brazil international Gabriel Jesus completes his move from Palmeiras.

The 19-year-old has spent time this week in Manchester ahead of his permanent switch in the new year and Guardiola explained what he has been up to.

"Palmeiras won the championship so he came here to see for the first time the CFA [City Football Academy]," said the former Spain midfielder.

"This guy has had almost three years with no holidays. He needs time to rest, we are going to see, just to start the contact, where he is going to live, to work."