Guardiola will find Premier League easier than Bundesliga, says Pique

Gerard Pique has backed Pep Guardiola to succeed at Manchester City, saying the Spanish manager will find England easier than Germany.

Guardiola is set to link up with Premier League outfit City at the end of the season after three years in charge of Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The Spaniard has won five trophies with Bayern, including back-to-back league titles, and is on track to make it three-in-a-row with the club five points clear at the top of the standings with seven games to go.

Pique, who played under Guardiola when the 45-year-old was in charge of Barcelona, believes Guardiola will have no trouble succeeding at City.

The Spain international said via Periscope: "[England] is much easier than in Germany. Pep will have a lot of options to win in City."

Pique is also on track for another trophy-laden season as Barca top La Liga by nine points, while the Catalans are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League as well as the Copa del Rey decider, having already won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup this term.