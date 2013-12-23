Guarin confirms Chelsea talks but intends to stay

Guarin's representative, Marcelo Ferreyra, revealed last week that Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho is plotting a January bid for the Colombia international.

The 27-year-old former Porto man, who was the architect for Rodrigo Palacio's late winner in the Milan derby at San Siro on Sunday, has confirmed the Premier League club's interest in him but is not looking to manufacture a move from Inter.

He said: "I cannot deny there is something, I haven't spoken with Mourinho but my agent did.

"However, I hope Inter consider my will to stay."

Inter director general Marco Fassone played down claims of Chelsea's interest in one of the club's prized assets

He told Radio RAI: "Guarin has such talent that he would be tempting for so many teams on the transfer market and boss Walter Mazzarri has made him a better player.

"Right now, though, we are just talking about rumours. Guarin is a champion who belongs to us and we are keeping a tight grip on him.

"If we make any moves on the market, both in buying or selling, then we will do so with the intention of strengthening the side."