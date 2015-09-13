Guarin: Derby win highlights Inter's quality

Inter's first win over city rivals Milan since 2013 underlined their increased quality, according to match-winner Fredy Guarin.

While the victory took Inter to the top of Serie A with the only perfect record in the competition, Guarin attempted to deflect questions about his team's title aspirations.

Inter have not won Serie A since 2009-10 but have nine points from three matches, giving them a two-point lead over Chievo, Torino, Palermo, Sassuolo and Roma, with defending champions Juventus (one point) in 16th.

Guarin's 58th-minute strike on Sunday saw Inter beat archrivals Milan for the first time in four meetings.

"It's a bit early for that [to talk about winning the championship]," Guarin told Inter's website after the 1-0 win.

"We've shown we've got more quality but we need to keep taking things one game at a time."

Inter finished eighth last term, while they have finished no better than fifth in the past four seasons.

Guarin claimed victory for Inter when he cut in from the right wing and crunched a left-foot strike inside the far post from 20 yards.

"Obviously it's a goal that will go down in the history of this massive fixture. But what matters to me is that I repay the coach and the team for their faith in me," the Colombian said.

"We played really well tonight and showed we have big ambitions to take Inter back to the top.

"Who do I dedicate the goal to? My children, they're everything to me."