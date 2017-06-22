Guerreiro confirms fracture, ruled out of Confederations Cup remainder
Portugal will be without Raphael Guerreiro for the remainder of the Confederations Cup after he aggravated an existing fracture.
Raphael Guerreiro confirmed he has a fracture in his leg and will miss the remainder of Portugal's Confederations Cup campaign.
The versatile Borussia Dortmund left-back assisted Cristiano Ronaldo's goal in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Russia but was taken off on a stretcher in the second half.
Coach Fernando Santos said after the match he feared the 23-year-old had sustained a fracture, and his concerns have now been confirmed.
However, Guerreiro said the issue was pre-existing and he is not feeling any pain in the area that resulted in his withdrawal in Moscow.
"I have a fracture but it is more than three months old," he wrote in a now-deleted post on Instagram.
"Fortunately, I do not have any more fractures where I feel pain, but I can't put my foot on the ground or move it.
"I will remain here to support my team-mates for the rest of the competition."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.