Guerrero plays down goal-scoring record

Peru striker Paolo Guerrero played down his achievement after becoming the nation's all-time leading goalscorer on Saturday.

Guerrero struck the only goal of the game as Peru downed Haiti 1-0 in their Group B opener at the Copa America Centenario in Seattle.

The Flamengo forward reached the mark of 27 goals, moving above former Porto and Fort Lauderdale Strikers attacker Teofilo Cubillas.

"These tournaments are tough and are really difficult to win. The team tired a bit towards the end but we withstood the pressure," the 32-year-old said after receiving the man-of-the-match award.

"My job for the team is to maximise and make sure they get the experience they need.

"Hopefully the Copa America helps them a lot."

Guerrero struck the game's only goal in the 61st minute, converting Edison Flores' cross with a brilliant diving header.

"I had to be well-positioned. I knew that in any moment [the ball] would come to me," he said.

"The ball came to me and I was able to convert."