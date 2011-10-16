Guidetti at the double as Feyenoord thrash VVV

The striker, on loan from Manchester City, converted his first spot-kick after 31 minutes after he was fouled by Ferry de Regt and after Ahmed Musa received his second booking on the stroke of half-time he doubled the lead early in the second half.

Karim El Ahmadi and Ricky van Haaren completed the rout for Ronald Koeman's side who leapfrogged arch rivals Ajax Amsterdam, their opponents next weekend, in the standings.

AZ Alkmaar, who threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Ajax on Saturday, are top with 22 points after nine matches. PSV Eindhoven and Twente Enschede are trail by two points after wins over Utrecht and RKC Waalwijk respectively.

Giorgi Chanturia struck after 34 minutes but was later sent off as Vitesse Arnhem won 1-0 at neighbours NEC Nijmegen to move into fifth place.

Chanturia and Nijmegen's Kevin Conboy were dismissed after 57 minutes and Vitesse's Stanley Aborah followed 20 minutes later.

Tjaron Cherry scored after just nine seconds to put ADO Den Haag ahead at Roda JC Kerkrade but the hosts took advantage of Gabor Horvath's red card shortly before half-time and ran out 4-1 winners.