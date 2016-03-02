Guidolin admitted to hospital with chest infection

Swansea City head coach Francesco Guidolin will miss their trip to Arsenal on Wednesday after being admitted to hospital with a chest infection.

Guidolin was unable to complete media duties due to the problem last week but was in the dugout as Swansea were beaten 2-1 by Tottenham on Sunday.

The Italian had been expected to on the sidelines at Emirates Stadium as the Swans look to ease their relegation worries, however he was taken to a respiratory specialist for further treatment.

"Swansea City head coach Francesco Guidolin will miss tonight's Premier League fixture at Arsenal," a club statement read.

"Guidolin has been struggling with a chest infection for over a week and after failing to respond fully to medical treatment, was referred to a respiratory specialist at a London hospital this afternoon.

"The specialist felt that the best course of action was for Guidolin to remain in hospital for a few days to receive further treatment.

"He is in a comfortable position and is expected to recover fully in a few days."

Coach Alan Curtis will step up and take charge of Swansea in Guidolin's absence.