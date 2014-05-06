Guidolin to announce future at end of season

Udine are certain to finish in the bottom half of the table after securing a top-five finish for the last three years.

Guidolin watched his side end a run of four games without a win by beating Livorno 5-3 in a Serie A thriller on Sunday and he will be eager to finish the campaign on a high note with wins against Verona and Sampdoria.

Whether the experienced coach will be at the Stadio Friuli next season remains unclear, though, and the 58-year-old will not reveal his plans until later this month.

"We only need two more points to average 60 points over the last three seasons," said the coach. "For a club like Udinese that is very important.

"Regrets? It would be pointless to have any, we deserve to be where we are in the table.

"As far as my future goes, I'm not discussing it. You will know everything at the end of the season."

Udinese face Verona on Saturday before a home clash with Sampdoria the following weekend.