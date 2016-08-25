Guidolin calls on Swansea to avenge Leicester thrashings

Francesco Guidolin is demanding a "courageous" performance from his Swansea City side as they attempt to avenge last season's two hammerings by Leicester City.

The Swans were beaten 4-0 on their last visit to the King Power Stadium in April as Leicester took another decisive step towards a remarkable Premier League triumph.

And Claudio Ranieri's men were also emphatic in winning 3-0 in south Wales in December in what proved to be Garry Monk's, Guidolin's predecessor, last match in charge.

"We need to reflect on those results," Guidolin said on Thursday.

"We need to play a clever game this weekend, and we also need to play a courageous game against a very good team.

"Last season we conceded seven goals against Leicester. It’s important to remember that. I think Leicester are a strong team - they are almost the same as last season.

"We have to play with courage against them. We have to play with courage in every game in this league and I hope to see my players do that this weekend."

Oliver McBurnie has been included in the squad following his two goals in the midweek win at Peterborough United in the EFL Cup but record signing Borja Baston remains sidelined with a thigh problem.

"I think next week he [Baston] will be ready to work with us. It's not a good moment for him [to get injured] because he is a new player. He would like to play and show his qualities," added Guidolin.

"But it's not a big injury and we need a little bit of patience. I think on Tuesday or Wednesday next week, he can work with us."