Guidolin happy with Swansea attack

Francesco Guidolin will not select Borja Baston for Swansea City's Premier League opener this weekend, but said the club-record signing he can fulfil his potential in the South of Wales.

Baston completed a £15.5million move from Atletico Madrid and is eligible for selection, as Swansea travel to take on newly-promoted Burnley on Saturday, but Guidolin would rather he settled in before match action.

The 23-year-old joins another Spanish striker in Fernando Llorente, who signed a week earlier from Sevilla, and Guidolin is now pleased with his options in the attacking third.

"We have two good strikers. It is early and I do not know Borja that well, I know Fernando better," he said.

"But they are two good strikers. This is important but this is not the most important things. The important thing is to have a good team.

While the sales of Alberto Paloschi and Bafetimbi Gomis meant Guidolin had to go into the market for strikers, Swansea's goals mainly came from midfield in the Premier League last term, with Andre Ayew and Gylfi Sigurdsson combining for 23 of the club's 46 goals.

With Ayew also departing for West Ham, Guidolin needed to add scoring to his squad, and with Baston and Llorente, he believes he now has a greater tactical variety.

"Last year, I was not very happy with our strikers. Alberto is a good player but he needed more time to understand the English game. I think probably for Bafe there were other problems," the Italian added.

"Because of this I chose to play without a No. number and it worked better, I liked it. But in this market we have decided we need to sign a striker, I think it is important but we must play well, we must play good football and play with courage in every position.

"Last season was not easy but from January to the end of the season our average points total would have given us 60 over the season."