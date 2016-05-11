Guidolin 'honoured' to be given Swansea stay

Swansea City head coach Francesco Guidolin revealed his pride at signing a new two-year deal at the Liberty Stadium.

Speculation had been rife that Guidolin, who agreed a short-term contract when he arrived to replace Garry Monk in January, would move on at the end of the season.

But, after guiding the club away from relegation peril to the safety of mid-table in his four months in charge, the Italian was rewarded with a fresh deal on Wednesday.

"I am very happy. It is an important day for me and I am honoured to be given the chance to continue managing this wonderful club," Guidolin said.

"I came into the club at a difficult time and it was my first experience of the Premier League. Now I have the possibility to start my work at the beginning of a new season; something I'm excited about.

"I would like to thank my players first of all, plus the staff and our fans. It was very emotional for me to hear them sing my name after the game at West Ham and I've had nothing but good wishes from everyone I've met on the streets of Swansea.

"The possibility for me to work with them and for them again is very important to me. It's an honour and I am grateful to the chairman and the board for giving me this opportunity."

Swansea were 18th when Guidolin arrived, but in his 15 matches in charge they have picked up seven wins and three draws and go into their final fixture at home to Manchester City on Sunday with a chance of securing a top-half finish.