Guidolin: Juventus were the better team

First-half goals from Sebastian Giovinco and Fernando Llorente inspired the defending champions to their fourth consecutive win in all competitions.

Antonio Conte's men are eight points clear at the summit with five games remaining, while 14th-placed Udinese are 13 points above the relegation zone.

It was Udinese's second loss on the bounce but Guidolin could have no complaints with his team.

"I liked my team," Guidolin told Sky Sport Italia. "They played well, faced Juventus with courage, made a few mistakes, but you have to give credit to the stronger side.

"Perhaps we could've done a little more in terms of aggression, but I saw my team run for 90 minutes and try to the end, hitting the woodwork at the death.

"Unfortunately, when you concede the first goal against Juventus it becomes extremely difficult, as they keep possession and can also hit you on the counter.

"I am moderately satisfied with our performance this evening. I thought we started fairly well and didn’t want to go behind, but that goal put the game in Juve's hands. Let’s not forget we were facing the best team in Serie A.

"We tried to attack Martin Caceres or Giorgio Chiellini when they pushed forward, but Juve have this perfect mechanism by now that sees other figures slot in to cover the gaps."

Udinese end their season with trips to Torino and Hellas Verona, while they entertain Napoli, Livorno and Sampdoria.

As for Juve, who are out win their third successive Scudetto, face Bologna, Sassuolo, Atalanta, Roma and Cagliari.