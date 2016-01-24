Guidolin wants more after 'dream' Swansea start

Francesco Guidolin hailed a dream come true as he began his Swansea City tenure with a 2-1 win at Everton in the Premier League.

Andre Ayew hit the winner at Goodison Park in the first half, after he had won a penalty that Gylfi Sigurdsson opened the scoring from, with Everton unable to build on Gareth Barry's equaliser and slipping to a fifth winless league game in a row.

Sunday's victory sealed Swansea consecutive wins in the Premier League for the first time this season, as well as moving them four points clear of the relegation zone.

"I am very happy because this was my first match," said Guidolin. "It's been my dream to work in the Premier League, but I didn't dream we would win my first match like this.

"I think we played very, very well for the first 60 minutes. Everton are a strong team and we suffered towards the end.

"My team is a good team. It is still early because I have only worked with them for a week, but I like that we play football on the floor and keep possession. If possible, I want us to be able to go forward when there is the possibility, and we will work towards this.

"We played well against Watford on Monday night. In the week we worked together and I told them my philosophy, how we must work and help each other.

"Six points in two matches is very important for us, but we hope that we can climb further up the table because we're still not in a good position."