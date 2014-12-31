Guinea call up Constant for Africa Cup of Nations

Trabzonspor's Constant quit the national side in October, citing "difficult relations" with his team-mates.

However, the former Milan player soon made himself available again and has been named in Michel Dussuyer's 23-man party for the contintental tournament, which begins in Equatorial Guinea next month.

Dussuyer's squad features only eight players who represented Guinea in their last AFCON appearance in 2012.

Ismael Bangoura has been omitted after stating his desire to focus on club football with Nantes earlier this month.

Guinea have been drawn alongside Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Mali in Group D.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Abdul Aziz Keita (AS Kaloum), Naby Yattara (Arles Avignon), Aboubacar Camara (Murcia)

Defenders: Djibril Tamsir Paye (Zulte Waregem), Fode Camara (Horoya AC), Abdoulaye Cisse (Angers), Mohammed Diarra (Odense), Florentin Pogba (St Etienne), Baissama Sankoh (Guingamp), Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse), Kamil Zayatte (Sheffield Wednesday)

Midfielders: Kevin Constant (Trabzonspor), Ibrahima Conte (Anderlecht), Lanfia Camara (Mechelen), Boubacar Fofana (Nacional), Naby Keita (Red Bull Salzburg), Bouna Sarr (Metz)

Forwards: Abdoul Camara (Angers), Francois Kamano (Bastia) Seydouba Soumah (Slovan Bratislava), Idrissa Sylla (Zulte Waregem), Ibrahima Traore (Borussia Monchengladbach), Mohamed Yattara (Lyon).