Gullit goes green as FIFA receives bid books

The two-nation delegation, also including Johan Cruyff and former Belgium international Paul van Himst, emphasised their point by arriving at the headquarters of FIFA, football's world governing body, on bicycles for Friday's bid handover ceremony.

Australia kicked off the proceedings in which the nine candidates handed over the so-called 'bid book', a huge document containing details of their plans for hosting the event, to FIFA president Sepp Blatter.

They were followed by England, with David Beckham presenting the document to Blatter, and Netherlands/Belgium.

FIFA will decide the hosts for both tournaments on December 2 and the 2018 finals are widely expected to go to a European country.

Australia, England, Japan, Netherlands/Belgium, Russia, Spain/Portugal and the United States are bidding for the 2018 or 2022 finals while Qatar and South Korea are bidding for the finals in 2022 only.

Blatter said joint bids would be treated with the same consideration as single bids.

"We will not make a difference if there is a combined bid or a single bid," he said, having in the past been quoted as saying bids with two nations were less likely to be successful.

LIMOUSINES

Most delegations turned up in limousines but the Dutch and Belgians, led by former Netherlands and AC Milan forward Gullit, made a more unorthodox entry.

"It will be the greenest World Cup ever with an environment protection plan the world has never seen before," said Gullit, who is president of the bid.

"The games will be played in 14 truly green stadiums. The compactness of our countries is a great asset - due to the short distance the next game is never far away and we will offer the fans a network of free public transport and two million free bikes.

"In the Low Countries, everyone can go to the stadiums by bike, just like we arrived this morning."

Beckham emphasised England's passion for football and the country's cultural diversity.

"Football runs through our veins," he told Blatter in his speech. "We are all brought up on it.

"As a player nothing could possibly beat playing in front of your own fans in your own country at the World Cup."

POLITICAL HEAVYWEIGHTS

Other countries brought on political heavyweights, with First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov representing Russia and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, son of the Emir of Qatar, putting the case for the Middle East country.

"We consider it a great privilege to be representing the Middle East," said Al-Thani, whose country has promised to build 12 air-conditioned stadiums if it wins.

"It's a first for the region. If we are awarded the World Cup, rest assured that the imprint left on our area of the world would be everlasting.

"In the same way that the World Cup is set to open its doors to Africa later this year, we hope that they will ope