Gullit: Guardiola hunger could be difference in Champions League

Ruud Gullit says Pep Guardiola's determination to win the Champions League with Bayern Munich could be the difference as Europe's landmark club competition comes to an end.

Bayern take on Atletico Madrid - who beat reigning champions Barcelona in the quarter-finals - in the semi-finals, with Manchester City playing Real Madrid in the other tie.

Gullit said all four teams deserved to be in the final four, but told Omnisport that he expected the final to be contested by Madrid and Bayern.

"I think they want Real Madrid and Bayern in the final – that would be a great final," Gullit said.

"It's a great thing for Manchester City that they are there, they have struggled in the Champions League for a long, long time, with the team and the money that they've spent.

"Atletico is a difficult team to beat, but I think the final could be Bayern against Real Madrid."

Gullit said Guardiola would be desperate to win the Champions League with Bayern, with little else to achieve at the club before he leaves for City.

The Dutchman said City would benefit from that hunger next season.

"It could be the same scenario when he came to Bayern Munich [in that] he's going to a team that [is desperate to] win the Champions League, that would be tough," Gullit said.

"The only thing City want is winning that.

"The reason he had to go to Bayern Munich was to win the Champions League, because Bayern Munich win the league anyway."