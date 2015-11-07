Gundogan confident Dortmund will beat Schalke

Ilkay Gundogan is confident Borussia Dortmund will claim all three points in Sunday's Bundesliga match against rivals Schalke.

Dortmund sit second in the table after 11 games, six points ahead of fifth-placed Schalke and Gundogan is keen to widen the gap in this weekend's Revierderby.

"We want to leave our mark on the game. We have a way of playing that's working really well at the moment, and we know what we have to do," Gundogan told the official Bundesliga website.

"We don't need to change much in our game; at most we just need to tighten a few things here and there to be able to produce another top-quality performance. That's what we'll be looking to do, and I think we'll end up winners on Sunday.

"It won't be the first time that we've been favourites heading into a derby game. But it's in exactly these types of matches where you're the favourite that things can change very quickly, so it'll be really important that we give absolutely everything on Sunday and play the game with our hearts on our sleeves.

"We're all really looking forward to it and the anticipation is building. We've been in really good form recently and the derby comes at the perfect time for us."

Dortmund recorded a 3-0 win over Schalke when they last met at Signal Iduna Park back in February.