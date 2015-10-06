Gundogan: Klopp would be a great fit for Liverpool

Ilkay Gundogan is certain that former Borussia Dortmund coach Jurgen Klopp would be a success at Liverpool.

Following the Premier League club's dismissal of Brendan Rodgers, the German has emerged as a front-runner for the vacant position.

Klopp signed Gundogan for the Signal Iduna Park outfit in 2011 and the 24-year-old is sure that he would make a positive impact at Anfield should he be given the chance.

"I've not had that much contact with him recently and I've not followed much of what has been said, but I think Klopp would be a great fit at many clubs and I believe also at Liverpool," the 24-year-old said.

"Of course it's something I can see happening. I think Klopp is capable of helping many top clubs in the world."

Former Dortmund player Karl-Heinz Riedle also backed the two-time Bundesliga-winning coach as the right man to take the helm due to the similarities between the German side and Liverpool.

"I would be very glad if he got the job at Liverpool because I think he is a very good coach. He is 100 per cent right for Liverpool," Riedle told Sky Sports.

"He brings a lot of enthusiasm to the team, he is very good at motivating the team and I think the two clubs are both quite similar in terms of the fans and the structures.

"So he knows the atmosphere and he knows to get the fans behind the team.

"When he took over at Dortmund seven years ago it was not the aim to win the champions in one or two years but then he achieved that.

"The pressure will be a little bit higher at the beginning compared to Dortmund but he has learned so much that he can handle it easily."

Whoever takes the job will assume responsibility for a side who sit 10th in the table, having won just one of their last six top-flight games.