Gundogan pens new Dortmund deal

Borussia Dortmund have announced that Ilkay Gundogan has extended his contract with the club - just over two months on from indicating he would not do so.

Dortmund stated at the end of April that Gundogan would not sign a new deal at Signal Iduna Park, meaning the player was set to move on with a year left to run on his contract.

The Germany international had been linked with moves to Manchester United and Dortmund's Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich.

However, Gundogan's agent recently indicated that the midfielder could stay at Dortmund and he has now put pen to paper on an extension that will see him remain with Thomas Tuchel's side until June 2017.

"I am glad that we finally have clarity again and I can keep playing football for Borussia Dortmund," Gundogan told the club's official website.

Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc added: "We are pleased that Ilkay will continue to play for Borussia Dortmund. I am convinced that he will help BVB achieve our sporting objectives."

Gundogan joined Dortmund from Nuremberg in June 2011 and helped the club to a Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double in 2011-12 and the UEFA Champions League final the following season.

He made 33 appearances in all competitions last term.