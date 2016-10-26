Gundogan predicts 'very lively' Manchester derby

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan expects a fiercely contested opening to Wednesday's EFL Cup fourth-round tie against Manchester United as both sides aim to bounce back from recent indifferent form.

Premier League leaders City are without a win in five matches across all competitions, while their near neighbours suffered a humbling 4-0 reverse at Chelsea on Sunday.

"Their defeat could be a factor, but it is the same for us because we’ve not won for five games," Gundogan told his club's official website.

"Of course, we want to win this game and because we both are looking to get the win that will get us back on track it could be a very lively game.

"Plus we are the holders of this cup and want to retain the trophy if we can, but it will be a very difficult tie for us."

Gundogan missed out on City's 2-1 Premier League win at Old Trafford last month as he concluded his recovery from knee surgery, but the Germany international is relishing the prospect of his first of the crosstown clash.

"I think it will be a great game," he said.

"It’s a cup game – that makes it special anyway – but the fact it is United and everything that goes with a Manchester derby for the fans and the city gives it that extra edge.

"It has a huge meaning for Manchester, England and maybe the whole world will be watching. We will look to repeat the victory and the performance from earlier this season."