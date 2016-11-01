Gundogan: We dominated Barcelona

Ilkay Gundogan beamed at Manchester City's "dominance" of Barcelona after scoring twice in a 3-1 Champions League victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Gundogan netted either side of a Kevin De Bruyne free-kick after Lionel Messi had fired Barca into the lead in the 21st minute, with City gaining a sizeable measure of revenge for the 4-0 thumping they suffered at Camp Nou a fortnight ago.

And the Germany international says Pep Guardiola's men were more than deserving of their victory against the manager's former club.

"We started a bit nervous, especially the first 20 or 30 minutes," he told BT Sport. "But after that, after the goal, we won the self-confidence back and the second half was incredible.

"We dominated Barca in the second half and had a few more chances to score. I think the result is more than deserved.

"It was not so much about the tactics today, I think it was more about mentality. Winning one-on-ones.

"It was an unbelievable game from our side and it was an incredible night for everyone."

De Bruyne's strike was just reward for a high-tempo start to the second half by City and the Belgian hailed his team's determination not to alter their style of play against the Catalan giants, even after last month's humbling.

"Obviously it was a big game for us," he added. "We knew we were under pressure.

"At the beginning it was difficult, we made a few mistakes, but I think the second half was very good and we deserved it. I don't think Barca created a lot of chances and in the end we deserved the victory.

"Everybody knows the style we're playing and even for Barcelona we tried to do the same. It's obviously difficult against them.

"In Barcelona we also tried it with a little bit less luck, but today everything fell into place, especially in the second half.

"It's an enormous boost to go further in the Champions League now."