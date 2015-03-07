Gutierrez aiming for new contract at Newcastle
Newcastle United's Jonas Gutierrez is not content with regaining his fitness after testicular cancer and simply playing, he wants another contract with the Premier League club.
Gutierrez's current deal expires at the end of the 2014-15 season and although the Argentinian only just returned to action last week, following 11 months on the sidelines due to his cancer treatment, he wants more.
The 31-year-old came off the bench in Newcastle's 1-0 loss to Manchester United on Wednesday, receiving rapturous applause from the St James' Park faithful as he came onto the pitch.
"I'm just living day by day. All I can do is work hard in training and work as hard as I can," Gutierrez said on Friday.
"I'm going to fight for my place - I always try to do that. I'm recovering.
"I'm healthy and I'm feeling strong - now I have to wait for my opportunity and fight for that.
"Now I have three months to do my best and we'll see what happens."
