Gutierrez takes aim at Newcastle board after discrimination case

Jonas Gutierrez has taken a swipe at the Newcastle United board after winning a discrimination case against the club.

An employment tribunal on Thursday ruled the Argentine was dropped from the first team because of his 2013 cancer diagnosis and that the club made it impossible for him to trigger a contract extension through appearances.

Gutierrez had been a first-team regular prior to his diagnosis, but the tribunal concluded that "the decision made by the respondent to drop the claimant was because of the claimant's cancer."

The date of a remedy hearing to determine compensation has yet to be set, but Gutierrez took to Twitter to vent his feelings towards the club's board while defiantly declaring himself a Geordie.

I am a geordie i love newcastle .thanks to The fans. Board you understand what it means that?April 14, 2016

"I am a Geordie. I love Newcastle. Thanks to the fans. Board you understand what it means that?," he posted.

"Board, I am a f*****g Geordie."

The evidence provided by managing director Lee Charnley during the tribunal was described as "evasive and lacking in credibility" at times, while former Newcastle boss Alan Pardew also drew criticism.

"Mr Pardew was able to deliver his evidence in a confident, convincing and articulate way... [but] the detail of what was said was not necessarily as credible as the manner in which the evidence was delivered," the ruling claimed.

Newcastle released a statement suggesting they could take the case to appeal, outlining their displeasure with the ruling.

"We recognise that the task facing the tribunal was a difficult one, but we are dismayed by its decision," the statement read.

"We will now take time to consider the judgement in full and consult with our legal team to understand the options available to us."