Gutierrez thanks Newcastle supporters

The Argentine winger has completed his treatment for testicular cancer and returned to training with the St James' Park outfit's Under-21 side at the back end of last year.

Gutierrez spoke on Monday of the support he received from everybody involved with the club.

"I'm healthy," he told Sky Sports News. "My treatment has finished and I'm training with the team.

"I'm so proud to be back, they have always supported me since my illness and Newcastle have always given me support.

"They stayed with me through a hard moment of my life; my team-mates send me messages and call me to ask how the treatment is going. I was so pleased to get those calls and those messages.

"The treatment was hard. The chemotherapy is a hard treatment but I have a lot of power from the fans and from my team-mates, they always support me."