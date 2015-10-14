Guttman steps down as Israel coach
A disappointing Euro 2016 qualifying campaign has led Eli Guttman to stand aside as Israel coach.
Eli Guttman has resigned as Israel coach following their failure to qualify for Euro 2016.
Israel finished fourth in Group B, missing out on third and a place in the play-offs after losing 3-1 to group winners Belgium on Tuesday.
Guttman had been in charge since 2011 but has now decided to end his reign, saying: "Ultimately, we are all measured by results. I set myself a target to finish in third place. We did not achieve this aim and I am stepping aside."
Israel have been drawn alongside Spain, Italy, Albania, Macedonia and Liechtenstein in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.
