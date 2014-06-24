Gyan fired up for crunch Portugal clash

Ghana have certainly not left spectators short of entertainment during the tournament so far, but only have one point to show for their efforts.

A dramatic opening 2-1 loss to the United States was followed by an action-packed 2-2 draw with Germany - a game in which captain Gyan struck to give his country a 2-1 second-half lead.

The upshot is Kwesi Appiah’s team must beat Portugal in Brasilia on Thursday, while hoping there is a winner in the match between Germany and USA and that they end up on the right side of the goal-difference calculations

To make the equation even more intriguing, Portugal need the same outcome in their favour to have any chance of progressing to the last 16.

"We should go all out because a draw is not going to be enough for us," Gyan told the Ghana Football Association’s official website. "We just have to stay focused."