Habibou out to seize his chance with Rennes

The Central African Republic forward became Rennes' 11th signing of the transfer window when he joined from Gent on last week's deadline day.

The former Zulte-Waregem and Leeds United targetman came through the youth ranks at Paris Saint-Germain but had to leave France in a bid for first-team football.

That came in Belgium and now 27, Habibou - who could make his Rennes debut against PSG on Saturday - is keen to take his French chance on this occasion.

"It is a pleasure to be back in France," Habibou told Ligue 1's official website.

"I spoke a lot with the coach [Philippe Montanier] and he convinced me. We are on the same wavelength.

"I had other offers but I was pleased with the approach from Stade Rennais. It is a good challenge.

"At Paris, with the youths, things were going well and I absolutely wanted to sign professional terms but it didn't happen.

"I preferred then to go to Belgium. I don't regret my choice because that is where I became a professional."

Habibou enjoyed an outstanding campaign in Belgium last term, netting nine in 17 league games with Zulte-Waregem before moving to Gent in January.

The striker then bagged 11 in 15 top-flight matches for Gent in the second half of the season.