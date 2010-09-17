Hahnemann: Experience can conquer Spurs

The 38-year-old, who spoke to Absolute Radio ahead of Wolves’ visit to White Hart Lane on Saturday, expects a tough match against the North London club, but said that the squad’s organisation and experience would be important to winning games this season.

“We always have a busy day against Tottenham in the back. They’ve got so many options and they’ve got speed.

“The first time people see [Aaron] Lennon they just can’t believe it. Gareth Bale, he’s been unbelievable in the last couple of years, and then [Peter] Crouch, who’s always a handful up front.

“They’ve got another eight players who could probably play in any Premier League team, so they’ve got great players and Harry [Redknapp]’s got them playing really well.”

However the American is still confident that Wolves can overcome Redknapp's team.

"We’ve all kind of grown together and the guys are gaining more experience.

“We’ve got a young team, it’s just myself and Jody [Craddock] who are over 30, and so that experience is making us a better team and more organised which is 90 percent of it, and from there you can push on and we can keep climbing the table and winning games.”

Hahnemann, who also revealed he dreams of being a rock star and listens to heavy metal and rock music before games, reflected on Wolves’ double over Spurs last season.

“It’s still one of those things. I have a whole bunch of friends who are Tottenham fans who still aren’t really happy with me and still don’t actually want to talk to me any more because they couldn’t believe that we got six points off them last year."

