Half a century of Kazuyoshi Miura: Japanese legend plays on 50th birthday

Kazuyoshi Miura continues to show age is just a number after celebrating his 50th birthday in the only way he knows how, playing football.

On the day of his half-century landmark, Japanese legend and forward Miura started in Yokohama FC's season-opening 1-0 win over Matsumoto Yamaga in J2 League on Sunday.

The former Japan international, who renewed his contract for the 2017 season after scoring two goals in 20 appearances last term, did not get on the scoresheet but rewrote his record as the oldest player to play in the country's second division.

Miura - nicknamed 'King Kazu' - extended his record as the oldest goalscorer in the competition when he found the net aged 49 years, three months and 24 days in a 2-1 defeat to Gifu last June.

After making his professional debut in 1986, Miura's remarkable career has seen him play for the likes of Santos, Palmeiras, Genoa, Dinamo Zagreb and Sydney FC.

Miura - winner of the 1993 Asian Footballer of the Year award - retired from international football 17 years ago, having scored 55 goals in 89 appearances for Japan.