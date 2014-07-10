Halilhodzic yet to decide on his next move

The Bosnian has been heavily linked with the managerial vacancy at Turkish outfit Trabzonspor since taking Algeria to the second round of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, with some media outlets speculating that a deal has already been agreed.

But Halilhodzic, who confirmed his departure from the African nation on Sunday, says he has yet to settle on his next position.

"I received an offer from one of the world's richest clubs," he is quoted as saying by Le Buteur. "However, I have not decided on my future.

"I make my decision at the end of my vacation."

Halilhodzic previously coached at Trabzonspor from 2005 to 2006.