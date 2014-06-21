Halloran embracing Aussies' 'tiki-taka' style

Spain had taken the football world by storm over the past six years with their brand of football, winning three major international tournaments in succession, including the last FIFA World Cup four years ago.

This time, however, Vicente del Bosque's men have fallen at the first hurdle and, like Australia, have lost both of their Group B fixtures to book an early trip home after their meeting in Curitiba on Monday.

Despite suffering two defeats, Australia have impressed with their high-intensity displays, pushing both Chile and the Netherlands all the way in respective 3-1 and 3-2 reverses.

The 22-year-old Halloran came off the bench in both of those matches, and the Fortuna Dusseldorf winger has embraced the philosophy promoted by Postecoglou.

"He puts the belief in young players and he likes to play football which is important in this day and age," Halloran told the Socceroos' official website.

"To be successful long term you have to play from the back because parking the bus and kicking it long doesn't work anymore.

"The fact that he has his philosophy and is sticking to it, it's great to see.

"These teams probably expect us to just park the bus but from what I can see we want to play tiki-taka type of football.

"We want to play out from the back and maybe that can surprise these guys and we can attempt to match it with them at their own game."