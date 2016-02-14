Hamburg 3 Borussia Monchengladbach 2: Schubert's men miss chance to go joint third

Borussia Monchengladbach missed the chance to go joint third in the Bundesliga as they were beaten 3-2 by Hamburg on Sunday.

Andre Schubert's men knew a win would see them go level with Bayer Leverkusen on 35 points, but they remain seventh after their defeat at the Volksparkstadion.

The match started well for Gladbach as Fabian Johnson gave them an early lead following a quick counterattack led by Thorgan Hazard. The Belgian winger raced down the right before sending in a dangerous cross toward the far post and Johnson found the net with a calm finish from five yards out.

Hamburg restored parity in the 38th minute when Martin Hinteregger inadvertently deflected Gideon Jung's shot past his own goalkeeper after the Gladbach defence failed to clear Aaron Hunt's corner.

The hosts completed the turnaround three minutes later through Artjoms Rudnevs. Goalkeeper Rene Adler hit the ball long to launch a quick break and Rudnevs picked up possession before beating Yann Sommer with a powerful shot from inside the box.

Ivo Ilicevic netted Hamburg's third with 10 minutes remaining after good work by Emir Spahic from a dangerous corner.

Raffael pulled one back for the visitors in the closing stages of the game after being set up by Oscar Wendt, but it was not enough for Gladbach to snatch a point.