Hamburg axe key figures as first Bundesliga relegation looms

Bundesliga strugglers Hamburg have sacked chairman Heribert Bruchhagen and director of sport Jens Todt.

Hamburg have never been relegated from the top tier of German football, but face a tough fight to avoid that fate in 2017-18.

They are second bottom in the table, seven points behind Mainz, who occupy the relegation play-off place in 16th spot.

Without a league win since November, Hamburg sacked coach Markus Gisdol and replaced him with Bernd Hollerbach in January, although that change has not resulted in the desired upturn in the team's fortunes on the pitch.

And Die Rothosen have now made significant changes to the club's off-field hierarchy.

According to a statement released on Thursday, Bruchhagen has been replaced as chairman by Frank Wettstein, whose first act was to "part ways" with Todt.

Hamburg's task is not set to get any easier in the near future, with their next match away to runaway leaders and reigning champions Bayern Munich on Saturday.