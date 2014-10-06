Hamburg chief set for Zinnbauer contract talks

Zinnbauer took over at the Imtech Arena in September following the departure of Mirko Slomka - as Hamburg's poor form from last season continued into the new campaign.

Hamburg were almost relegated from the Bundesliga for the first time in their history last season and, while they sit 17th going into the international break, Zinnbauer has made a relatively solid start.

The former reserve team coach has suffered defeat twice but picked up four points from games against Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, with Saturday's win at Signal Iduna Park his first since taking over.

Zinnbauer was originally appointed on an interim basis but Knabel, who was also recently appointed by the club, believes a permanent decision must be made.

"I think Joe Zinnbauer has advertised to be a part of HSV's future," he is quoted as saying in the German media.

"Now the time has come to commit time to the key staff."