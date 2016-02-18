Hamburg confirm Subotic interest

Hamburg sporting director Peter Knabel has confirmed interest in signing Neven Subotic from Borussia Dortmund.

Subotic is reported to have been a long-term target for Hamburg, despite the 27-year-old being limited to just three Bundesliga appearances this season due to persistent back problems.

Knabel has confirmed the club considered making a bid for the centre-back in the previous transfer window, and he remains on their radar.

"We have looked into this matter in the winter. Subotic is one of the most prominent players on our radar," the Hamburg executive told Hamburger Morgenpost.

"The player is in a difficult situation. We are aware. He wants to play and, naturally, wonders about his future. But we have confidence in our squad."

Subotic impressed in the 1-0 win over Hannover last Saturday – his first Bundesliga start since the 2-1 win over Wolfsburg on December 5.

The Serbian has also been linked to a reunion with former coach Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.