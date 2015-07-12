Hamburg win Telekom Cup as Bayern go winless

Hamburg were victorious in the Telekom Cup as Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich failed to win a game on Sunday.

Bayern suffered a 2-1 defeat in their opening match of the pre-season tournament with Augsburg, which saw Douglas Costa mark his debut by laying the ball off for Thiago Alcantara to open the scoring in the seventh minute.

But goals from Alexander Esswein and Jeong-Ho Hong settled the 45-minute contest in Augsburg's favour, setting up a final with Hamburg after they beat Borussia Monchengladbach on penalties.

However, Gladbach did have some joy in their second shoot-out of the day, overcoming Bayern on spot-kicks in the third-place play-off.

After a 0-0 draw in normal time, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Fabian Benko missed from 12 yards for Bayern as Gladbach won 4-3.

Hamburg - who survived Bundesliga relegation in a play-off last month - then claimed a 2-1 victory over Augsburg in the final.

Mohamed Gouaida and Ivica Olic netted to put Hamburg in command, with Tim Matavz's late goal for Augsburg proving to be nothing more than a consolation.