Hamilton midfielder Cunningham inspired for Brophy’s progress

Hamilton’s Ross Cunningham admits he has been inspired by the progress of Eamonn Brophy ahead of their reunion on Saturday.

Brophy, 23, has enjoyed major personal and collective success since moving from Accies to Kilmarnock and made his Scotland debut earlier this year.

Cunningham is looking to follow in his footsteps and the attacking midfielder is going about it the right way after netting seven goals this season.

Ahead of Saturday’s Ladbrokes Premiership clash at Rugby Park, the 21-year-old said: “I had a couple of seasons with him at under-20s. He is a top, top striker and I was only about 17 or 18 but I thought ‘he is some player’.

“It’s inspiring seeing players coming through at Hamilton and moving on and getting Scotland call-ups. Look at him and Mikey Devlin, that’s just two.

“It is inspiring, you look at them and think ‘if they can do it, why can’t I?'”

Cunningham has been encouraged in his quest by head coach Brian Rice.

“He has been massive for me,” Cunningham said. “He came in and spoke to me and said he was willing to give me a chance.

“He told me before the Partick Thistle game that he was going to play me and just ‘go out and play your game, I know you are good enough’. I went out and scored two and have kicked on from there.

“You can go out and play football with freedom. That’s how football should be, go out and enjoy yourself and show what you are about.”