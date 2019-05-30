Hamilton pay tribute to goalkeeper Gary Woods following his departure

Hamilton have thanked “fantastic servant” Gary Woods for his part in keeping the club in the top flight after the goalkeeper announced he was quitting Accies.

The 28-year-old has opted to move on from New Douglas Park following the expiry of his contract.

Woods joined the Lanarkshire outfit in 2016 and has gone on to make 93 appearances for Accies.

He played his part in securing Hamilton’s Ladbrokes Premiership status in each of the three years he was at the club, including the season just gone where Accies finished 10th to tee up their sixth straight season in the top flight.

Paying tribute to Woods, Hamilton chairman Allan Maitland said: “Gary has been a fantastic servant to the club.

“He’s been a crucial part of keeping Hamilton in Scotland’s top flight and we wish him all the best for his future.”