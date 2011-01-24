Hammam hails Qatar hosting of Asian Cup

"It's been an extremely well organised event by Qatar," Bin Hammam, the Qatari president of the Asian Football Confederation told the tournament's website.

"Although it is 12 years between now and 2022, it was a very good rehearsal for that competition."

The tiny gas-rich Gulf emirate has been in the spotlight since it was awarded the right to host ther world's biggest single sporting event by world governing body FIFA last month.

Organisers, however, have suffered little criticism for their hosting of the 16-team premier Asian tournament which concludes with the final at the Khalifa Stadium on Saturday.

Apart from some low attendances in the opening group stage matches and other minor problems, the opening weeks of the tournament went largely without a hitch.

The main difference between this tournament, and the World Cup in 2022 will be that at the moment the World Cup is scheduled to be played in the summer months when the temperatures can sore to higher than 50 Celsius (122 fahrenheit).

Debate has already started about the viability of staging the finals in such hot weather or whether it should be moved to the winter with far more agreeable temperatures, but no decision on that is likely to be taken in the immediate future.