Hammers keen on recruiting Santa Cruz

The Hammers have reportedly bid £10 million for the Paraguayan striker, who suffered an injury-plagued debut season.

Santa Cruz made only 22 appearances for the Blues, scoring four goals. And following the recent arrival of Mario Balotelli, he has fallen further down the pecking order at Eastlands.

West Ham manager Avram Grant is keen to bolster his side’s firepower and has approached City with an offer.

But the former Portsmouth boss may face competition from Fulham manager Mark Hughes, who has also been linked with a move for the frontman.

Hughes brought Santa Cruz to the Premier League with Blackburn three seasons ago from Bayern Munich, and signed him again whilst in charge at City.

However, Hughes has a limited budget at Craven Cottage, while West Ham directors David Gold and David Sullivan have revealed that Grant has money to spend.

The Israeli has targeted the big striker and it is believed that Santa Cruz is keen on a fresh start to life in the Premier League.

A City insider said: “A move to West Ham would be the best scenario for everyone.

“City get the player off their squad list and some return on their investment, while West Ham get the goalscorer they are desperate for.”

By Dave Peddie

